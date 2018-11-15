Learning pathways

November 15-18
Seattle & online
As the need for Data Scientists continues to grow, so too does the demand for an evolving Data Engineer. Discover what an Azure Data Engineer is and what you need to learn to step into this critical role.
Join our Become an Azure Data Engineer learning pathway to understand what this role is and what you need to know, or already know, in topics such as Azure Data Factory, Data Lakes, and Azure Databricks. You will leave this learning pathway with everything you need to begin your journey in becoming an Azure Data Engineer.
Implementation and practices for Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence solutions are rapidly evolving. With high data demands this pathway will explore options in the architecture landscape along with new and existing techniques that will help advance your offerings. Let’s look at the architecture choices, integration methods and cloud offerings that bring it all together into a modern solution.
Data security & governance are among the most complex issues for a data professional when managing SQL Server, yet they’re also two of the most important, especially when sensitive data is on the line. But how can you counter security threats? How can you implement processes to better protect your customers’ data?
Join our Data Security & Governance learning pathway to learn how to design secure and compliant database applications and protect your SQL Server. You will leave this pathway knowing how to launch and audit a data governance program and how to monitor your SQL Server security at scale.
Data storytelling is essential when making strategic decisions for growth and/or change in the workplace. This learning pathway is designed to help attendees understand the steps in creating and sharing a report that tells a story from data. Join us and learn more about gathering the necessary requirements, transforming raw data, using the right visuals, and even best practices for sharing and collaborating!
The role of the DBA is complex and covers a wide spectrum of responsibilities including performance, compliance, and security of business databases.
Join our DBA Basics learning pathway to get started on the fundamental requirements of a DBA and take a deeper look at some of the technologies that will be essential in your role.
With more and more companies moving their data to the cloud it is increasingly important to understand how to do it right, and where to go. Every solution has pros and cons, but what are they? Which one makes the most sense for your environment? How do you build a solid cloud migration plan and set yourself up for success? While this can feel overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be.
Join our On-prem to Cloud learning pathway to hear from industry leading migration experts and some of the world’s foremost cloud providers. We will show you how to assess your environment, build your plan, pick your cloud solution, and then how to migrate. You will leave this pathway with the confidence to build your own plan and migrate to the cloud.
The PowerShell learning pathway will focus on scripting and automating the SQL Server tasks that DBAs care most about. We'll start with the basics, what is PowerShell? and how do we get the dbatools module?, before diving into more advanced topics. We’ll explore how to use dbatools to manage encryption and automate migrations, how to use dbachecks to ensure our estate is in good order, and learn all about vscode and dev containers so you can test your scripts.
Inefficient queries can drain your database server resources and reduce overall performance. It is vital that you optimize queries individually and holistically to minimize impact on the performance of your data platform. But how to tackle these very complicated issues where something that works great one minute, is terrible the next? What techniques can you use to optimize queries so that they execute faster with the least impact to the rest of the system?
Join our Query Performance Tuning learning pathway to explore the tools and best practices for optimizing your SQL queries. Not only will you learn how to find and solve query performance issues, but you will also discover how to increase overall query performance and how to anticipate decreased performance in the future. Don’t wait to build efficient, beautiful queries that will run smoothly and be the game-changer in your applications!