Learning pathways

As the need for Data Scientists continues to grow, so too does the demand for an evolving Data Engineer. Discover what an Azure Data Engineer is and what you need to learn to step into this critical role.

Join our Become an Azure Data Engineer learning pathway to understand what this role is and what you need to know, or already know, in topics such as Azure Data Factory, Data Lakes, and Azure Databricks. You will leave this learning pathway with everything you need to begin your journey in becoming an Azure Data Engineer.